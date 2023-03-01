Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 414 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 11,524 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 103,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 461.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,482,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,013,000 after buying an additional 10,202 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,638.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,209 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $983,261.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,600.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $1,205,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,638.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 495,494 shares of company stock valued at $25,513,287 over the last 90 days. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NET opened at $60.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.88. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $132.45.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 28.38%. The firm had revenue of $274.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.29 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Macquarie began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.96.

Cloudflare Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.