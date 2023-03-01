Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Raises Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $204,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in AbbVie by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.61.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 105,911 shares of company stock worth $16,479,035 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $153.90 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $272.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.71 and a 200 day moving average of $149.76.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 89.56%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

