Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Makes New Investment in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 49,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in iRobot by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,939,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,394,000 after buying an additional 52,357 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in iRobot by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,636,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,143,000 after buying an additional 14,904 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot in the third quarter valued at $83,492,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of iRobot by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 971,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,688,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of iRobot by 4.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,545,000 after purchasing an additional 38,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $41.09 on Wednesday. iRobot Co. has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $69.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.84.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $357.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.14 million. iRobot had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. iRobot’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.