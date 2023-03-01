Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $2.89 Million Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,645 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in General Electric by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $84.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $92.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,823.67, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.29. General Electric has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $85.65.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -1,066.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.93.

About General Electric



General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

