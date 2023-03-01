Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Grows Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 214.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,872 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $52,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 26,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,831,752.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 758,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,368,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $338,653.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 26,034 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,831,752.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,500 shares in the company, valued at $53,368,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,773 shares of company stock worth $9,879,803. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $84.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.00. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $43.41 and a 1-year high of $92.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business had revenue of $175.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.90.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Recommended Stories

