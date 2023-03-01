Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.15% of Wolverine World Wide worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 259.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,699 shares during the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WWW opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.12. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $24.95.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $665.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.26%.

WWW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. CL King lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Nicholas T. Long purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.13 per share, for a total transaction of $161,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,767.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Nicholas T. Long bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.13 per share, for a total transaction of $161,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,334 shares in the company, valued at $424,767.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brendan Hoffman bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $76,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,609.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 120,000 shares of company stock worth $1,313,425 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, uniform, footwear, and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell, Cat, Chaco, Hush Puppies, Bates uniform, Harley-Davidson and Hytest safety footwear and apparel.

