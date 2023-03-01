Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 2,100 Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.41% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1,576.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 355.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 45.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Stuart M. Vorcheimer sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $29,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,776.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Hovde Group increased their price target on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of PGC stock opened at $37.15 on Wednesday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $27.71 and a 52-week high of $42.19. The stock has a market cap of $665.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.88.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $64.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.32 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 14.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 5.00%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits, and consumers. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities, deposit generation, operation of ATMs, telephone and internet banking services, merchant credit card services, and customer support and sales.

