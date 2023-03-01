Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the January 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Galaxy Gaming Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:GLXZ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.65. 35,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,523. The stock has a market cap of $64.69 million, a P/E ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 1.52. Galaxy Gaming has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $5.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.66.
About Galaxy Gaming
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galaxy Gaming (GLXZ)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.