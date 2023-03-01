Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the January 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Galaxy Gaming Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLXZ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.65. 35,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,523. The stock has a market cap of $64.69 million, a P/E ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 1.52. Galaxy Gaming has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $5.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.66.

Get Galaxy Gaming alerts:

About Galaxy Gaming

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Galaxy Gaming, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and acquisition of proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms and systems for the casino gaming industry. It operates under the Land-based Gaming and Online Gaming segments Its products include specialty games Blackjack side, Craps side, and Baccarat side bets, SpectrumVision, bonus jackpot system and MEGAshare.

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.