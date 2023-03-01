Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) vs. AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) Head-To-Head Contrast

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) and AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.2% of Gain Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of AgeX Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Gain Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of AgeX Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Gain Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gain Therapeutics and AgeX Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gain Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80 AgeX Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Gain Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $7.80, suggesting a potential upside of 87.50%. Given Gain Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Gain Therapeutics is more favorable than AgeX Therapeutics.

Gain Therapeutics has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgeX Therapeutics has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gain Therapeutics and AgeX Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gain Therapeutics $170,000.00 290.71 -$13.88 million ($1.34) -3.10 AgeX Therapeutics $140,000.00 159.93 -$8.68 million N/A N/A

AgeX Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gain Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Gain Therapeutics and AgeX Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gain Therapeutics -7,734.29% -55.49% -47.18% AgeX Therapeutics -18,711.33% N/A -383.32%

Summary

Gain Therapeutics beats AgeX Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gain Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Gain Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease. It is developing structurally targeted allosteric regulator candidates to treat various diseases, including Morquio B, GM1 gangliosidosis (GM1), neuronopathic Gaucher disease, GBA1 Parkinson's, Krabbe, and Mucopolysaccharidosis type 1 diseases. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

About AgeX Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics targeting human aging and degenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes AGEX-VASC1, AGEX-BAT1, and AGEX-iTR1547. The company was founded by Michael D. West in 2017 and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Gain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.