Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 500 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 1.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on WGO. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $62.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Winnebago Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

WGO opened at $63.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.90. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $70.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The construction company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $952.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.59 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 7.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 10th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

About Winnebago Industries

(Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.