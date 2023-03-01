Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,427,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 128,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,671,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,643 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,315,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after acquiring an additional 368,576 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,329,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,276 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,512,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 5,346,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 264,835 shares in the last quarter.

CCO opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $842.61 million, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.51. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $3.97.

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $895,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,829,046 shares in the company, valued at $99,933,992.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,660,902 shares of company stock valued at $5,812,824. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCO. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.25 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through following segments: Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

