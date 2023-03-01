Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $908,622,000 after buying an additional 120,718 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 376.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $127,973,000 after acquiring an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1,529.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,236,000 after acquiring an additional 72,094 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 59.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 106,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $122,807,000 after buying an additional 39,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth about $44,351,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,433.71 on Wednesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,065.55 and a 1 year high of $1,609.25. The firm has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,506.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,367.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10,609.85%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTD. TheStreet raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,450.71.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,550.37, for a total transaction of $2,933,300.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,596,813. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,550.37, for a total transaction of $2,933,300.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,596,813. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total transaction of $1,565,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,247,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,170 shares of company stock worth $21,235,574 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

