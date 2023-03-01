Gabelli Funds LLC Has $3.82 Million Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 146,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,611 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $3,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Price Performance

In other news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 225,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,239,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.27. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $36.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.15.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

