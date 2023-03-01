Gabelli Funds LLC Has $3.16 Million Holdings in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 3.57% of Core Molding Technologies worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Core Molding Technologies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $571,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 295,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. 41.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMT stock opened at $16.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The company has a market capitalization of $149.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.87.

Separately, TheStreet raised Core Molding Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

