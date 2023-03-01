Gabelli Funds LLC Grows Stock Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 143,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.07% of International Game Technology worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in International Game Technology by 28.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,946,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,146,000 after buying an additional 2,184,898 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 3.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,229,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,024,000 after purchasing an additional 305,433 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 1.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,794,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,407,000 after purchasing an additional 112,338 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 87.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,343,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,029 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 115.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,331,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,200 shares during the period. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Game Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

International Game Technology Price Performance

NYSE:IGT opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.87. International Game Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $29.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.02.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 24.78% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

