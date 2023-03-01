Gabelli Funds LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 116,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 11,014 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,490,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Macy’s by 137.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,085,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943,484 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Macy’s by 14.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 43,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Finally, Towle & Co acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the third quarter worth $18,401,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on M shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.82.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Macy’s Increases Dividend

NYSE:M opened at $20.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.34. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.1654 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.13%.

Macy’s Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

