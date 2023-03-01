Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stock Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 163.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 200.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $280.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $212.01 on Wednesday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.48 and a 12-month high of $263.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 200.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $204.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.22.

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

