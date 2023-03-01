Gabelli Funds LLC Boosts Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 64,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $394,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 113,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 1.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,384,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,989,000 after buying an additional 19,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $3,918,397.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,613,082.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 55.46%.
DELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.
Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.
