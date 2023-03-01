Gabelli Funds LLC Boosts Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 64,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $394,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 113,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 1.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,384,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,989,000 after buying an additional 19,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $3,918,397.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,613,082.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

DELL stock opened at $40.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.26. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 55.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.