FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Offerpad Solutions in a research report issued on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Knoblauch now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.58). The consensus estimate for Offerpad Solutions’ current full-year earnings is ($0.54) per share.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Offerpad Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.38.

Offerpad Solutions Trading Down 2.1 %

Institutional Trading of Offerpad Solutions

Shares of OPAD stock opened at $0.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94. Offerpad Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $6.37.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 66,795 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Offerpad Solutions by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 73,753 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Offerpad Solutions by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 885,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 15,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Offerpad Solutions by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 21,086 shares during the period. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Offerpad Solutions Company Profile

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

