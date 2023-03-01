FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Shares Sold by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP decreased its holdings in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,666 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 13,256 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP owned approximately 0.22% of FutureFuel worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in FutureFuel by 21,108.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,847 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,810 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 29.9% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,780 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the first quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FF shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FutureFuel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded FutureFuel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

In other FutureFuel news, Director Donald C. Bedell sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,950 shares in the company, valued at $791,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 41.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.72. 38,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,355. FutureFuel Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $10.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.81. The company has a market cap of $381.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. FutureFuel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

