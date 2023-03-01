Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.96 and last traded at $10.96. Approximately 75,884 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 503,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Funko from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Funko from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Funko from $48.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $540.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.16.

In related news, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 14,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $169,764.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,268.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 14,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $169,764.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,268.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 6,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $73,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Funko in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,763,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Funko in the third quarter valued at about $872,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Funko in the second quarter valued at about $3,272,000. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in Funko during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,119,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in Funko in the 2nd quarter valued at about $674,000. 59.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

