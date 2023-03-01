Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$1.25-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$2.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $240.00 million-$240.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $260.75 million. Fulgent Genetics also updated its FY23 guidance to ~-$1.25 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Friday, November 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Fulgent Genetics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.00.

FLGT stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.79. 295,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,120. Fulgent Genetics has a 1 year low of $28.53 and a 1 year high of $65.32. The company has a market cap of $965.34 million, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $394,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. 43.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

