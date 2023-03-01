Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.92 and last traded at $30.92. 32,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 196,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.79.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.
The company has a market cap of $960.04 million, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.69.
Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.
