Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.92 and last traded at $30.92. 32,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 196,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $960.04 million, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 629,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,347,000 after purchasing an additional 379,882 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 680,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,954,000 after purchasing an additional 288,308 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 254.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 227,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,391,000 after purchasing an additional 163,083 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,484,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,825,000 after purchasing an additional 149,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 337,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,058,000 after purchasing an additional 144,660 shares in the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

