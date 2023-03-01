FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

FS KKR Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years. FS KKR Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 96.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect FS KKR Capital to earn $2.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.9%.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSK traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,243. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day moving average of $19.27. FS KKR Capital has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.59 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.49 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS KKR Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $5,281,000. 41.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

Further Reading

