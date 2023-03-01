Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 3,962 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,206,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,962 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.75% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $59,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 22.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 13,808 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after buying an additional 8,923 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KNX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.65.

NYSE KNX traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $56.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,134. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $64.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.84%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

