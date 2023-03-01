Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 122,523 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 445,192 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 122,523 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.13% of Ross Stores worth $37,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 59.7% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.5% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $95.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.94.

Ross Stores Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ROST traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.69. 3,122,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,205,995. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.23. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $122.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 7.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ross Stores

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.