Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 555,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75,327 shares during the period. Waste Connections accounts for 0.9% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.22% of Waste Connections worth $75,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BMS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

WCN stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.85. 483,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,421. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.50 and a 1 year high of $148.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.60 and a 200-day moving average of $136.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

WCN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.75.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

