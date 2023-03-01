Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $47.54 Million Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 443,577 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Eagle Materials worth $47,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 45.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 157.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 42.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Eagle Materials stock traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.00. 135,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,784. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.98 and a 12 month high of $152.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.26.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.01. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 38.27%. The firm had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eagle Materials news, Director David B. Powers sold 4,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $728,698.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,671.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eagle Materials news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total transaction of $708,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,935,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 4,941 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $728,698.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,671.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,992 shares of company stock valued at $6,427,728 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXP. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.13.

Eagle Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.