Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $38.53 Million Stock Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 374,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 34,411 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $38,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 452.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 252.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:AIT traded up $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,733. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.20. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $149.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.81 and a 200-day moving average of $122.17.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

Featured Articles

