Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its position in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,025,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908,939 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in DLocal were worth $41,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flight Deck Capital LP lifted its position in DLocal by 3.5% during the third quarter. Flight Deck Capital LP now owns 362,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,442,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DLocal during the third quarter worth $735,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in DLocal by 11.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal in the third quarter valued at $8,709,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of DLocal by 99.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 42,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DLO traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.22. The company had a trading volume of 719,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,683. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average is $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.97. DLocal Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $35.96.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on DLocal from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. HSBC lowered their price target on DLocal from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. New Street Research lowered DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on DLocal from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on DLocal from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

