Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Cuts Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 183,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,608 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $55,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 27.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of KLAC stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $378.54. The company had a trading volume of 323,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,473. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $429.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.27. The company has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.59 earnings per share. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on KLAC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.61.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

