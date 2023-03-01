Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,598,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337,241 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 3.30% of Carpenter Technology worth $49,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRS. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 35.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,358,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,980,000 after acquiring an additional 883,239 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,635,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 491.1% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 690,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,498,000 after purchasing an additional 573,565 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,453,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,014,000 after purchasing an additional 368,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,467,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,966,000 after acquiring an additional 200,634 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Carpenter Technology news, CAO Elizabeth A. Socci sold 5,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $289,304.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,332.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carpenter Technology Stock Up 3.8 %

Several research firms have weighed in on CRS. StockNews.com downgraded Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

NYSE CRS traded up $1.86 on Wednesday, reaching $50.19. 143,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,354. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.52. Carpenter Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.71.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $579.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -666.61%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless-steel manufacturing operations.

See Also

