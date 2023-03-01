Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 435.7% from the January 31st total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forum Merger IV

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMIV. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,606,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Forum Merger IV in the third quarter worth approximately $8,848,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Forum Merger IV by 178.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,151,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,294,000 after acquiring an additional 738,225 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Forum Merger IV by 4,502.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 654,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 640,000 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL grew its position in Forum Merger IV by 399.6% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 716,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after acquiring an additional 572,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Forum Merger IV alerts:

Forum Merger IV Stock Performance

NASDAQ FMIV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,433. Forum Merger IV has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.96.

Forum Merger IV Company Profile

Forum Merger IV Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Merger IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Merger IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.