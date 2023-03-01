Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Short Interest Update

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 92.4% from the January 31st total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Fortune Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of FTMDF stock remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,608. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06. Fortune Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.12.

Fortune Minerals Company Profile

Fortune Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on advancing the vertically integrated NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper project, comprised of a proposed mine and mill in the Northwest Territories. It also owns the Sue-Dianne copper-silver-gold deposit and other exploration projects in the Northwest Territories and maintains the right to repurchase the Arctos anthracite coal deposits in northwest British Columbia.

