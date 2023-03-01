Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. lessened its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,143,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,290 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $66,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 34.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,705,000 after acquiring an additional 51,962 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fortive by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,779,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,736,146,000 after buying an additional 860,002 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Fortive by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.62.

Fortive Price Performance

NYSE FTV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.67. The company had a trading volume of 655,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,516. The company has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.06. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $69.78.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

Insider Activity

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $141,666.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,100.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $141,666.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,100.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $450,483 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

