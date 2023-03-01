Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 159.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 640,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 393,968 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Fortis were worth $24,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTS. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,440,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $978,377,000 after purchasing an additional 317,126 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fortis by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,633,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $823,337,000 after acquiring an additional 413,289 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,555,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $529,434,000 after buying an additional 1,947,729 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,368,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $441,920,000 after buying an additional 690,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,736,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $413,192,000 after buying an additional 2,428,998 shares in the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Fortis from C$56.50 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fortis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.

Fortis Stock Down 1.2 %

Fortis Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE FTS traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.09. 290,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,315. Fortis Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.76 and a 52-week high of $51.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.4211 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.34%.

Fortis Profile

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy generation and distribution. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

