Formidable Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Formidable Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,588 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth about $1,611,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,570.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 162,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after purchasing an additional 152,366 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 72,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 19.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 244,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,658,000 after purchasing an additional 39,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 67.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 581 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.26.

NASDAQ SWKS traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $112.16. The company had a trading volume of 289,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,889. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.86. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $141.26.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,412.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,216 shares of company stock worth $1,010,950 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

