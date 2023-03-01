Formidable Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group Plc purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $594.76. 719,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,071,598. The firm has a market cap of $247.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $645.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $580.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $528.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.25. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.01 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $4.60 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 69.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $662.00 to $659.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.60.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Articles

