Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $598,000 Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:WMB traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.92. 3,526,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,000,103. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.30 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.42.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. US Capital Advisors raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Williams Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.58.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.