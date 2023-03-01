Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $361,000 Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Formidable Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,324 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,379,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,804,000 after buying an additional 80,379 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,123,000 after buying an additional 681,328 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,642,000 after buying an additional 41,898 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,568,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,919,000 after buying an additional 107,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,220,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,467,000 after buying an additional 81,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.14.

NASDAQ:FAST traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.48. 1,210,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,361,963. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $60.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.02 and a 200 day moving average of $49.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

In other Fastenal news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

