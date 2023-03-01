Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, an increase of 3,585.7% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PDYPY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £158 ($190.66) to £166 ($200.31) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £151.47 ($182.78) to £161.16 ($194.47) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Flutter Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £129 ($155.67) to £150 ($181.01) in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15,523.20.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of PDYPY stock traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $80.53. 9,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,518. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.34. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of $43.71 and a one year high of $84.59.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment Plc is engaged in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

