Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fluent from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Fluent alerts:

Fluent Stock Performance

Fluent stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $115.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.36. Fluent has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $2.36.

Institutional Trading of Fluent

Fluent Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fluent by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fluent in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fluent by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 13,456 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluent in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fluent in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through the Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment includes delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represents the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.