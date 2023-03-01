Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fluent from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.
Fluent Stock Performance
Fluent stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $115.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.36. Fluent has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $2.36.
Fluent Company Profile
Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through the Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment includes delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represents the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.
