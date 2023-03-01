Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 62,894 Shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 250,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,894 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 21.79% of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF worth $11,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKHY. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 108.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 34,062 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 146.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 43.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 25,477 shares during the last quarter.

Get BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF alerts:

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BKHY traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.40. 30,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,959. BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF has a 12-month low of $44.16 and a 12-month high of $52.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.11 and a 200-day moving average of $46.61.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.