Flow Traders U.S. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,446 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.15% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $17,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9,831.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after buying an additional 58,986 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14,981.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 704.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 16,895 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $97.23. 377,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,076. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.73. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.04 and a 1 year high of $106.78.

