Flow Traders U.S. LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 762.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352,775 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.43% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $10,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPIP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 612,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,545,000 after buying an additional 141,595 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 193.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $987,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPIP traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.81. 524,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,830. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $25.28 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.18.

