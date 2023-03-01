Flow Traders U.S. LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 214.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,393 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $5,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,085,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,103,000 after purchasing an additional 215,783 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2,735.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 140,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,366,000 after purchasing an additional 135,901 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 596,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,730,000 after purchasing an additional 120,999 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,959,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 439.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 56,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 45,837 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:PRF traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $157.95. 37,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,340. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $137.81 and a 12 month high of $174.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.94.

