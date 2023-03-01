Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 88,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,467,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 294.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

IWS traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.80. 187,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,147. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.35. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $122.68.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

