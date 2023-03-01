Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 51,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,994,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $51,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.48. The stock had a trading volume of 787,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,670. The firm has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $169.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.14 and its 200 day moving average is $152.02.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

