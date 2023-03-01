Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires 770,665 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 514.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 920,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 770,665 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF makes up 1.2% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.53% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $21,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDE. Essex LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex LLC now owns 36,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 9,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 312.9% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDE traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $25.76. 350,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,974. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $22.97 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day moving average of $25.28.

