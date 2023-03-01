Flossbach Von Storch AG Sells 271,098 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Flossbach Von Storch AG reduced its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,638,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 271,098 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $449,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,056,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,048,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,322 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,663,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $980,327,000 after purchasing an additional 686,034 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,436,000 after purchasing an additional 267,243 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,085,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,022,000 after purchasing an additional 470,968 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,058,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,629,000 after purchasing an additional 578,564 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRSK has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.50.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK stock traded up $6.05 on Wednesday, hitting $177.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,750,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,834. The firm has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $222.11.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.30 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 34.12%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile



Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

